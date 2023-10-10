Alert Issued For Unknown Child Found In Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify a missing child who has been separated from his family.

An alert was issued late on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after a small child was found around 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street SE.

Now the department is attempting to track down his family.

The boy was described as being 3-foot-6, weighs 44 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt with grey and white pants decorated with multicolored dinosaurs.

Anyone with information regarding the child or his family has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division by calling (202) 727-9099.

