Alert Issued For Possible Measles Exposure At Arlington Grocery Store

An out-of-state resident reportedly visited Harris Teeter on North Glebe Road between noon and 4 p.m. on Monday, July 1, and the health department is cautioning that some shoppers may have been exposed.

The same person may have also reportedly visited CVS and a LabCorp site in the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW the following day, investigators are warning.

"Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is easily spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing, and secretions from the mouth," according to health officials. "The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours."

Symptoms typically develop between 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

"In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough," according to the Health Department.

"The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body," officials said. "People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared.

"People, especially those are not vaccinated against measles, who were at either of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms, especially a fever," they added.

Anyone who develops a fever or other symptoms has been advised to contact their doctor.

"People are generally considered immune to measles if they have had two measles vaccine shots, previously had measles or laboratory evidence of immunity or infection, or were born in the United States before 1957."

