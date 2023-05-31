Alert Issued For Missing Infant In DC Believed To Be With 20-Year-Old Woman

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, May 31, as the search heightens for 1-year-old Aliya Payton, who is believed to be with Diane Terrell, who is also at large.

The child was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE in DC, though the incident was reported on Wednesday, prompting to the message from the police.

According to investigators, Payton is 2-feet tall, weighs approximately 27 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and pink shorts.

No information about Terrell was released by the police.

The case is now being investigated by the department's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information regarding Payton or her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency's text tip line at 50411.

