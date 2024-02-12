Alert Issued For District Man Missing In Northwest DC Since July 2023

Maxwell Braschnewitz, 26, has not been seen since Monday, July 31, 2023, after disappearing from the 2200 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW in DC, and the agency is still on the hunt for him.

Police say that the missing man was first reported on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Braschnewitz was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing 185 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen seven month ago wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Adidas slides.

Anyone with information regarding Braschnewitz or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the information to 50411.

