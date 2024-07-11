A Few Clouds 90°

Alcohol Was Factor In Shenandoah River Drowning, Sheriff Says

Support is on the rise for a family of a 37-year-old man who drowned while swimming in the Shenandoah River over the weekend.

Melvin Chacon Sorto

Melvin Chacon Sorto

 Photo Credit: Melvin Ch Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
The Page County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Melvin Sorto, and said he had been swimming when he became distressed around 4:05 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Bystanders pulled Sorto from the water and life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived. Sorto was ultimately pronounced dead at he scene.

While no foul play was involved, alcohol was believed to have been a factor.

More than $7,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Sorto's mother as of press time. Click here to donate.

