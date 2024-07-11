Alcohol Was Factor In Shenandoah River Drowning, Sheriff Says

The Page County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Melvin Sorto, and said he had been swimming when he became distressed around 4:05 p.m. Sunday, July 7.

Bystanders pulled Sorto from the water and life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived. Sorto was ultimately pronounced dead at he scene.

While no foul play was involved, alcohol was believed to have been a factor.

More than $7,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Sorto's mother as of press time. Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.