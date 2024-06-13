District resident Alante Partlow, 29, was charged in Superior Court with assault and other offenses following the April shooting in Northeast DC, according to officials.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, police say that officers were called to the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE, where they found a man and his daughter suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in the Fort Totten neighborhood.

Both were treated and taken to local hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led detectives to identify Partlow as a suspect, investigators said and it was also determined he knew his victims before the shooting.

Partlow was charged with one count of assault with intent to kill while armed for firing on the adult, and a second count of assault with intent to kill while armed for firing at the child in his effort to shoot the adult.

He was also charged with aggravated assault while armed and possessing a firearm during each of the three crimes of violence.

Partlow is being held pending his preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 27 in DC Superior Court.

