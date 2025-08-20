The US Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force issued an alert on Monday, Aug. 18, advising that they are searching for 19-year-old Abdul-Jabril Cooper, who is wanted for the September 2024 rape of a student at Penn State’s Abington campus.

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, federal officials confirmed that Cooper surrendered to the Penn State University Police. He now faces a host of charges.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Cooper’s arrest on July 16, charging him with rape.

Cooper, who has since disenrolled from the university, is accused of raping a female student inside his campus apartment. Investigators say they gave him the chance to surrender, but he refused.

“The rape of a student on a collegiate campus is a betrayal of safety that deserves immediate justice,” Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Robert Clark previously said.

“Actively evading law enforcement is a consciousness of guilt and Mr. Cooper should surrender immediately.”

