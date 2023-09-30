Abductor Who Raped Child Walking To School At Gunpoint In Southeast DC Sentenced: DOJ

District resident Marquette Johnson, 42, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty in July to first-degree sexual abuse while armed and first-degree child sexual abuse while armed, authorities announced.

In November 2005, prosecutors say that Johnson approached a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school, pointing a weapon at her and ordering her to get into his minivan while threatening to kill her.

The child followed his commands, and Johnson drove her an alley in the 1300 block of Morris Road SE, where he forced her to get into the backseat and sexually assaulted her.

When the terrifying ordeal was over, Johnson took her back to where she picked her up and "told her something to the effect of, 'See I told you, you wouldn't miss school.'"

The child immediately reported what happened to a teacher and Metropolitan Police Department officer at the school following the rape, and Johnson was arrested following an investigation.

"Additional DNA testing determined it was at least 87 quadrillion times more likely if the evidence originated from the defendant and the victim, than if from the victim and an unknown, unrelated individual," according to the Department of Justice.

Once his prison term is over, a judge ordered that Johnson also serve five years of supervised release and he must register as a sex offender anywhere he works, lives, or studies for the rest of his life.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.