Ford has issued the recall for about 850,318 vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday, July 8. The recall includes several popular models like the F-150, Bronco, Mustang, and Explorer.

The defect affects low-pressure fuel pumps that could fail while driving, causing the engine to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. Ford hasn't reported any injuries or crashes linked to the problem, according to the NHTSA.

Ford has acknowledged 1,860 warranty claims and 28 field reports related to the defect as of June. Affected vehicles span 2021 through 2023 model years and include 11 different Ford and Lincoln models.

The recall includes the following Fords and Lincolns:

2021-2023 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks

2021-2022 Ford F-150, Mustang, and Lincoln Navigator

2021-2023 Ford Explorer, Bronco, and Lincoln Aviator

2022 Ford Expedition

Nearly half of the recalled vehicles are F-150 pickups, totaling more than 455,000 trucks.

"The affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel delivery module due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump," the recall report said. "This can cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall while driving."

Drivers may notice early warning signs before a stall, including rough running, misfiring, or the check engine light illuminating. The failure risk increases in hot weather or when fuel levels are low.

The defect has been linked to internal friction and vapor lock inside the fuel pump. Ford traced the issue to a supplier manufacturing change made in mid-2021. Most affected vehicles were built between July 2021 and July 2022.

Ford is still developing a fix and interim warning letters will be sent to owners starting Monday, July 14. Until repairs are available, drivers are urged to monitor fuel levels and be aware of any performance issues.

This is Ford's latest major recall in 2025, a year marked by repeated safety issues. In May, the automaker recalled more than one million vehicles for faulty rearview cameras.

Earlier in 2025, Ford pulled thousands of Broncos, Navigators, and Expeditions for brake and suspension defects. The company remains under federal oversight after a $165 million fine in late 2024 over delayed defect reporting.

You can learn more about this latest recall by visiting the NHTSA's website or by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.