40-Foot Pool Among Selling Points For Potomac Home That Sold Over Asking Price For $1.86M

A buyer just had to have a Potomac home at along 9117 Potomac Station Lane, sitting on an unusually large parcel of land for the neighborhood that sold for $1.86 million, above the $1.799 million listing price,

The five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom custom-built 6,350-square-foot home had been listed with Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties.

According to the realtors, the home had to be cleaned out, painted, staged, and it was "an in-depth listing process in terms of getting things ready to go," Hryniewicki told Daily Voice.

The property required brand new kitchens, bathrooms, and other amenities; however, sitting on two acres with a swimming pool, buyers were eager to make offers, with three coming in.

"It was a big draw ... It's a big piece of land, and it's a property with a pool," Hryniewicki added. "Architecturally ... it's a very sort of New England-style looking house ... It's not your typical Potomac house built in the 1980s."

The property is surrounded by trees, providing privacy, and also features "magnificent craftsmanship, and timeless design," according to the HRL listing.

It has a 40-foot heated swimming pool "and sprawling slate lounge patio encompassed by abundant greenery and mature plantings, lending privacy and peace to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature’s landscape."

Other amenities of the home include "an expansive recreation room, large storage space and rough in-plumbing," on the lower level, the listing states, making it "primed to become a masterpiece," the listing added.

"Offering the best of both countryside serenity and everyday convenience, this tranquil property is located in close proximity to Potomac’s coveted shopping and dining destinations, local parks, schools, and social clubs."

Hryniewicki said that the demand for certain properties is high, and it remains a seller's market, which is unlikely to change anytime soon.

"The main reason," he continued," is that you have some people with a 3 percent mortgage who don't have to move, so they're going to look at the financing and say it's fiscally irresponsible to give up (that) mortgage rate.

"Some things are locked in place, and they're not going to give up the low interest rate ... (they're saying) if I don't have to, why give it up. That's where the bottleneck is."

That bottleneck didn't prove to be a deterrent for the new Maryland homeowner, who was happy to shell out the cash for their new home.

The complete listing for 9117 Potomac Station Lane in Potomac can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.