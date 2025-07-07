Honesty Cheadle, of Southeast DC, was struck by gunfire around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, in the 1000 block of 14th Street SE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

She was inside a parked vehicle with her family when at least one suspect “began discharging a firearm in the block,” police said.

Honesty was shot in the upper body. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and rushed her to an area hospital, where she was treated for critical injuries.

On Monday, July 7, MPD confirmed the child had succumbed to her injuries.

“This is a tragedy for Honesty’s family and our entire city, and I express my deepest condolences to her loved ones as they cope with such an unimaginable loss,” MPD Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said.

“Our detectives are working hard, pursuing several leads, and will do everything in their power to find those responsible for this shooting and bring them to justice.”

MPD’s Major Case Squad is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Do not take action — call MPD.

