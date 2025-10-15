Stellantis issued the recall for 298,439 Dodge Dart cars, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice filed on Thursday, Oct. 9. The recall includes Darts from the model years 2013 through 2016.

A detached shifter cable can prevent the sedan from shifting into park, increasing the risk of a crash.

"A failure of the shift cable to maintain connection to the transmission can cause an unexpected and unrecoverable loss of park function and/or a vehicle movement in an unintended direction," the NHTSA said in its recall notice.

The defect also violates federal safety standards for preventing vehicle movement when parked. The recalled cars were built between February 2012 and October 2016, while the defective shifter cables were supplied by Dura Automotive Systems.

Chrysler said it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect. The US automaker has logged 560 warranty claims that may be connected to the problem.

Vehicles previously repaired under an earlier recall will need an updated fix once it becomes available. Chrysler will begin notifying dealers on Thursday, Oct. 16, and owners on Thursday, Nov. 6.

You can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Chrysler at 1-800-853-1403.

