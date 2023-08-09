2-Year-Old Safely Located After Amber Alert; Kidnapper Wanted In DC: Police

On Wednesday morning, an Amber Alert was issued when the child was taken by a man who stole a black Toyota Highlander in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE, according to police.

The car was reported stolen at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, though the vehicle and child were quickly located. However, the kidnapper has not been taken into custody.

Police say that the Toyota was left unattended and running with Scott in the backseat when it was stolen. He and the vehicle were located not far from the scene in the 1200 block of 49th Street.

The child was unharmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or kidnapping has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.