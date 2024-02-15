19-Year-Old Accused Of Sexually Abusing Younger Girl In Northwest DC: MPD

Nelson Torres has been apprehended and charged with second-degree sex abuse after assaulting a young girl earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Police say that at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, the Northwest DC resident engaged in unwanted sexual contact with his victim in the 800 block of Jefferson Street NW.

Officials made note that Torres was more than four years older than his victim at the time of the abuse.

Torres was arrested on Wednesday and charged. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the department.

