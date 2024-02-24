$16M Washington DC Home Designed By Same Architect As U.S. Capitol Hits Market (Photos)

The home on 3508 Prospect St., otherwise known as the Prospect House in Georgetown, was built between 1787 and 1793 and sits high above the Potomac River, according to the listing by Washington Fine Properties.

Designed by William Thornton, the house is 9,086 square feet and features eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. It sits on a .43-acre lot. Amenities include a view of the vier, high ceilings, a pool with cabana, three-car garage with off-street parking for six cars, and more.

"The property was the home of the first Secretary of Defense, James V. Forrestal, and during the Truman Administration Prospect House served as The White House Guest House for visiting dignitaries," the listing reads.

"Presidents Washington and Adams, the Marquis de Lafayette, the Shah of Iran, the President of France, and the poet Robert Frost have all been guests of Prospect House."

The listing agents are Kim Gibson and Eileen McGrath.

