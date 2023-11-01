12-Year-Old Arrested For Carjacking Of Off-Duty Security Officer In Northwest DC: MPD

Hours after releasing a photo of a suspected carjacker, the department announced that a 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking after he fled when the officer opened fire during the crime.

Toney was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department this week as the person who was killed on Saturday night during a carjacking that went wrong for he and a second minor (pictured above).

The incident was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the 600 block of D Street NW, where there initially reports of a juvenile down suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a department spokesperson, the officer was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to start when he was approached by Toney and a second person, one of whom was holding his hand in his front waistband pocket, intimating that he had a handgun.

As the man was getting out of his car to comply to the teens' orders, he pulled out a handgun and shot Toney while the other would-be carjacker fled from the area and was caught on a surveillance camera.

Toney was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics, where he later died from his injuries. Officials noted that the officer legally owned the gun used in the shooting and is cooperating with the investigation.

