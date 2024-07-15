Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Sold At Virginia Store In Danger Of Expiring (Updated)

A lucky Lottery player won big on the Jan. 20 drawing, but nearly six months later, no one has come forward to claim the prize, leaving the cash in jeopardy.

The winning ticket was sold at Park N Shop, located at 301 East 2nd Ave. in Franklin City.

According to state law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing, meaning that it will simply become a worthless piece of paper as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 20 drawing were 16-31-34-47-65 with a Powerball of 10. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Lottery officials said that if the prize goes unclaimed, the funds will be diverted to Virginia's Literary Fund, "which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

"Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately," they added. "The Lottery has eight customer service centers across Virginia where the ticket can be redeemed."

