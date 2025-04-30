Virginia Teacher Retires After Assault Allegations Involving Student, Colleague: Police

Mary Simons, 63, of Arlington, was charged with two counts of simple assault following an investigation into separate incidents at Parklawn Elementary School, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

On Friday, March 28, Fairfax County Child Protective Services received a report that a student had been assaulted by Simons, who at the time was an active teacher at the school.

Police detectives were notified and launched an investigation.

During the probe, detectives say they uncovered evidence that Simons also assaulted another teacher during a separate incident.

On Monday, April 28, Simons turned herself in and was served two summons releasable warrants for simple assault, police said.

A mugshot was not released.

According to the school system, Simons was placed on administrative leave as soon as the allegations surfaced.

She has since retired. Simons had worked as a teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) since 2009.

Fairfax County officials say victim specialists from the Victim Services Division are now supporting those impacted by the incidents.

