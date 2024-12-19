Virginia Nurse Admits To Distributing Videos Showing Rape, Sexual Abuse Of Minors: Feds

Lucas Allen Fussell, 42, of Onley, entered his plea this, Dec. 18, in US District Court in DC, according to US Attorney Matthew Graves, pleading guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography.

Authorities said that between December 2023 and February 2024, Fussell used an encrypted messaging app to exchange explicit material with another person whose devices were later seized and searched by the FBI.

During those conversations, he provided personal details, including his home address and vehicle description, while also making inappropriate comments about examining young patients in his care as a nurse practitioner.

In June 2024, an undercover FBI agent, using the phone of another suspect, contacted Fussell, leading to his arrest.

On June 22 and June 30, Fussell sent the agent multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent boys, officials said.

The FBI raided Fussell’s Onley home on July 16, 2024, seizing encrypted electronic devices. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Fussell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in May 2025.

He also will have to pay a mandatory restitution.

