Virginia Man Targeting Drug-Addled Women For Prostitution Ring In DMV Region Arrested: Police

Brian Lamont Turner, 42, was arrested in his Charlottesville home on Wednesday following an hours-long standoff with police, who ultimately arrested him and accused him of posting hundreds of commercial sex ads for women in various cities.

Officials say that Turner violated the Mann Act, "a federal law that criminalizes the transportation of any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution."

The women he allegedly exploited were from various cities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

According to court documents, in February last year, the FBI was tipped off by local law enforcement agencies about Turner and several women who were suspected of engaging in commercial sex acts.

That federal investigation led police to an account on a commercial sex website registered to an email known to be used by Turner, which included advertisements about the girls he was allegedly pimping out.

Prosecutors say that the most recent listing was posted last week, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, advertising his "business" in Charlottesville.

"Turner controlled all or almost all aspects of arranging commercial sex dates," they said. "He created the advertisements, communicated with customers, and scheduled the dates."

Text messages show Turner providing instructions and information to his victims about dates, including how long the arrangement was scheduled to last and how much money to charge.

Turner also transported the women to and from the hotels and often stayed in the hotel parking lot or another hotel room while the victims saw commercial sex customers, it is alleged.

It is further alleged that Turner targeted women who had drug addictions, recruited them, and used their drug addictions to control them.

Turner became the women’s main source of drug supply and threatened to withhold drugs from them if they did not complete their "dates" or follow his directions.

He is also known to have a gun and has allegedly used it to compel his women to follow his commands., according to officials.

The case remains under investigation in Virginia.

