US State Department Issues New ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning

The latest advisories expand restrictions and update warnings for several nations where conditions have sharply deteriorated.

Officials cite escalating conflict, health crises, and limited access to US assistance as key factors driving the new alerts.

One of the new Level 4 warnings cautions of “extreme health risks and limited availability of medical care” and warns that medical evacuation could be required at a traveler’s expense.

According to the State Department, operations at the US Embassy in Khartoum remain suspended following the outbreak of armed conflict in April 2023. “The US government cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to US citizens in Sudan due to the current security situation,” the agency said.

Armed clashes among the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, and other militias have made Sudan volatile and unpredictable. Heavy fighting continues in the Kordofan and Darfur regions, as well as in the capital area that includes Khartoum and Omdurman.

Khartoum International Airport remains closed to commercial flights, and Port Sudan International Airport service has been disrupted at times by drone strikes.

The advisory notes that power and communication blackouts — including internet and cell service interruptions — can occur without warning.

Crime and terrorism remain widespread concerns. The alert cites kidnappings, armed robberies, and carjackings throughout the country, adding that landmines and unexploded ordnance are common in former conflict zones.

For Americans still in Sudan, the department urges immediate departure. Travelers are advised to have an emergency plan that does not rely on US government help and to stay alert to developing conditions.

Ecuador’s advisory was also revised to Level 2: Exercise increased caution, adding terrorism to the list of existing threats that include crime, unrest, and kidnapping.

The advisory urges travelers to avoid several high-risk areas — including Esmeraldas, Guayas, and El Oro — where violent crime and narcotrafficking remain prevalent. Demonstrations and road blockages may occur without warning.

Both updates underscore the widening overlap between regional instability and international travel risks. The State Department said advisories are subject to change as new intelligence becomes available.

Travelers should review the full advisories at Travel.State.gov before making any plans abroad.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

