Two Dead After Shooting At Gym In Alexandria, Police Say (Updated)

Officers were called at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 to Onelife Fitness on Hooff's Run Drive, where there was a reported shooting with two victims.

Investigators say that two victims were found at the scene by first responders, both of whom did at area hospitals.

Their bodies have been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the causes of death.

There were reportedly dozens of people at the gym at the time of the shooting.

No details about either victim has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

