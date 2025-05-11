Trump To Accept Luxury Jet From Qatari Royal Family As New Air Force One: Reports

A senior official familiar with the matter said that the aircraft would later be donated to Trump’s presidential library, allowing him continued access as a private citizen, according to a report in The New York Times.

A brand-new commercial Boeing 747-8 is valued at approximately $418 million, according to Simple Flying.

The plan, which may represent one of the largest foreign gifts ever received by the US government, raises significant ethical concerns, particularly regarding the plane’s immense value and Trump’s intended use after leaving office, The Times notes.

Currently, Trump’s private plane, known as “Trump Force One,” is an older 757 jet acquired in 2011, previously owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The Qatari jet would provide Trump with a substantially newer aircraft for personal use if he uses it post-presidency.

Trump toured the Qatari-owned 747 at Palm Beach International Airport in February, according to ABC News, which first broke news of the plan on Sunday morning, May 11.

With a population of just around 3,000,000, Qatar is located in the Middle East on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.