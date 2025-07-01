Trump Threatens Elon Musk With Deportation After Billionaire Calls GOP 'Porky Pig Party'

Trump escalated his increasingly personal feud with Musk on Tuesday morning, July 1, hinting that the South African-born billionaire might face scrutiny — or even deportation — under a government agency Musk once led.

“DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump told reporters.

He made the remark before boarding Marine One en route to Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration facility.

Asked directly if he was considering deporting Musk, Trump replied, “I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look.”

The 54-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and former Trump megadonor, has spent days publicly criticizing the administration’s top domestic priority: a sweeping spending proposal known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Musk has threatened to launch a new political party if the legislation passes.

In a Monday post on X, Musk referred to the GOP as the “PORKY PIG PARTY” and slammed the bill’s projected $5 trillion debt increase, saying, “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Trump fired back hours later, claiming Musk may be “the largest subsidy recipient in history” and suggesting DOGE “take a good, hard look” at his companies’ government funding.

Their blowup follows an earlier clash last month when Musk denounced the bill as a “disgusting abomination” and “utterly insane.”

At the time, he warned the legislation would “destroy millions of jobs” and reward “industries of the past” at the expense of innovation.

The bill passed the House in May and narrowly advanced in the Senate over the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.