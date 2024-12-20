Truck Crash Ties Up Traffic For Travelers On I-95 In Alexandria (Developing)

An alert was issued by Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination officials at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the southbound lanes of the interstate before Telegraph Road (exit 176). As of 2:10 p.m. on Friday, one left lane was still blocked by the truck, leaving one right lane to get by.

Delays were clocked at nearly five miles as crews worked to investigate and clear the scene.

Details about the crash were not immediately provided. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story.

