Alexandria resident Trina Jones has been identified by the Fairfax County Police Department as the pedestrian who was struck and killed during a strange sequence that played out shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, on Richmond Highway near Belford Drive.

Witnesses told detectives a black 2016 Mercedes C300 hit Jones and sped off southbound without stopping.

As Jones lay in the roadway, an officer rushing to the scene in a marked police cruiser also struck her.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews immediately began lifesaving measures, and Jones was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit took over the investigation.

Police released an image of the Mercedes involved in the initial crash and are asking anyone with information to call detectives.

The officer who struck Jones has been identified as a two-year veteran assigned to the Mount Vernon Patrol District. He has been placed on restricted duty status while the investigation plays out.

“The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau,” Fairfax County Police said. “The results of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Our Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation in accordance with policy.”

Anyone with tips about the Mercedes is urged to call the Major Crimes Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.