Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-95 Ties Up Traffic For Miles In Virginia On Monday Morning

A tractor-trailer crash in Spotsylvania County caused trouble for travelers on I-95 in Virginia on Monday morning as officials worked to clear the scene.

On Monday, Feb. 27, a part of the interstate was closed when the crash blocked multiple lanes of traffic north of exit 118, temporarily tying up traffic for miles near mile marker 125, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning, officials said that all lanes were reopened in Spotsylvania after the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.

It is unclear what caused the tractor-trailer crash, which remains under investigation.

