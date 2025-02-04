Tommy Clagett was a devoted husband, loving father, and dedicated professional, who spent 16 years with Gaghan Mechanical, where he was considered a valued member of his "work family," his loved ones said.

Clagett, an East Carolina University graduate, found joy in hunting, spending time on the river, and cheering on his daughters, Zoey and Alania, from the sidelines of the soccer field.

"Our La Plata Youth Soccer Association and FC Charles 1658 family are heartbroken by the tragedy at DCA," the La Plata Youth Soccer Association posted on social media.

"We lost Tommy, a coach and father of two of our players, and our thoughts are with his family. He was a constant supporter, always cheering his teams on and his daughters."

Clagett was among the group of hunters who were killed in the fateful crash.

"His kindness and unwavering support built a strong network of family and friends, and his impact will be deeply felt by all who knew him," his family added.

"The impact he had on those around him was profound, and his legacy of love and friendship will continue to be felt by so many."

Clagett was remembered by friends as a standout athlete who took to things seamlessly.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of his wife, Jill, and their two daughters reads, "our hearts are breaking for this man, husband, father, family member, and friend who was loved by many and will be greatly missed,"

The fundraiser was launched to assist the family with immediate financial needs as they grieve and heal.

“No amount is too small, and all contributions will be provided to Jill and their daughters to assist them as they heal during this process,” the fundraiser states.

"Please consider contributing to support this beloved family as they navigate through this difficult time," organizers said.

"Your generosity will help them manage the financial burdens and allow them to focus on healing and cherishing the memories of Tommy."

