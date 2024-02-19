Three Workers Shocked, Hospitalized At Construction Site In Alexandria (Developing)

An investigation was launched shortly before noon on Feb. 19 when police were called to the 6300 block of Stevenson Avenue, where three victims were reportedly electrocuted.

According to police, all three were hospitalized - two with life-threatening injuries. Their condition was not available on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.