The Speed Limit On Richmond Highway Is About To Drop

Come Tuesday, May 23, the speed limit on Richmond Highway (Route 1) will go from 45 mph to 35 mph.

It's not much, but the DOT says it's enough to optimize safety and operations for pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and transit users.

The new speed limit will take effect between Jeff Todd Way/Mount Vernon Memorial Highway and the Alexandria southern city limits.

A study team found that the highway had a higher incidence of pedestrian and bicycle crashes, and speed-related crashes in that zone, compared to other sections of the highway.

Just last March, a 36-year-old woman was killed by a potentially speeding driving, who struck her while she was on the sidewalk. Then, in April, two southbound drivers struck and killed a 62-year-old man on the same roadway, ALX Now reports.

How long will it last? Forever, officials said.

