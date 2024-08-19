Mostly Cloudy 79°

'Suspicious Death' Of Reston Man Found On I-395 In Alexandria Under Investigation: State Police

A 66-year-old man found in a BMW on the side of the road in Virginia died "from a severe injury," at an area hospital, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

Virginia State Police are investigating the suspicious death.

An alert was issued by Virginia State Police on Monday morning as they seek the public's assistance amid an investigation into a suspicious death in Alexandria.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, state police troopers were called to investigate a medical emergency involving a silver 2005 BMW sedan stopped on the right, northbound shoulder of I-395 near Seminary Road.

Upon arrival, troopers found paramedics treating one of two occupants in the vehicle, and a Reston man - whose name has not been released - was taken to an area hospital, where he died from undisclosed injuries.

His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy, which revealed the man died from a severe injury, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation. 

