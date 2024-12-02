Striking Gold: Back-to-Back $1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In Virginia

The first ticket, from Friday’s Nov. 22 Mega Millions drawing, was sold at the 7-Eleven on General Puller Highway in Deltaville.

The second, from Monday’s Nov. 25 Powerball drawing, was purchased at the Harris Teeter in Ashburn.

Both tickets matched the first five winning numbers in their respective games but missed the Mega Ball and Powerball numbers.

Each is worth a life-changing $1 million prize.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 22 Mega Millions were

Friday’s Mega Millions Winning Ticket

The winning numbers were 13-20-26-32-65, with a Mega Ball: 02. It was sold at 7-Eleven in the 16600 block of General Puller Highway in Deltaville.

Monday’s Powerball Winning Ticket

The winning numbers were: 05-35-45-60-63, with a Powerball: 12. It was sold at Harris Teeter in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Commons Plaza in Ashburn.

Virginia Lottery officials are urging the winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately to establish ownership. Each winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize by contacting the Virginia Lottery.

The lucky stores that sold these tickets are also winners: each receives a $10,000 bonus.

These winning tickets are the only ones in the nation to match the first five numbers in their respective drawings, adding to the excitement for Virginia players.

Who are the lucky winners? The million-dollar question remains unanswered.

