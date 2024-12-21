Partly Cloudy 37°

Short-Lived Police Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Ends With Alexandria Woman In Custody: Sheriff

An Alexandria woman landed in jail after a sharp-eyed Stafford County deputy spotted her behind the wheel of a stolen car Friday morning.

Zak Failla
Around 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 20, a deputy identified a stolen Hyundai heading south on Richmond Highway, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a call for backup as the car passed Centreport Parkway, officials said.

The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Jenny Nahas, attempted to evade law enforcement by weaving through lanes before turning onto Enon Road, then Porter Lane beforee ultimately pulling into a random driveway, when a high-risk stop was conducted by multiple deputies.

Nahas - who had a revoked driver's license - was taken into custody without incident and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and  driving on a revoked license.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

