Short-Lived Police Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Ends With Alexandria Woman In Custody: Sheriff

Around 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 20, a deputy identified a stolen Hyundai heading south on Richmond Highway, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a call for backup as the car passed Centreport Parkway, officials said.

The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Jenny Nahas, attempted to evade law enforcement by weaving through lanes before turning onto Enon Road, then Porter Lane beforee ultimately pulling into a random driveway, when a high-risk stop was conducted by multiple deputies.

Nahas - who had a revoked driver's license - was taken into custody without incident and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving on a revoked license.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.

