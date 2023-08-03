Severe Weather Risk: Thunderstorms Could Shake Up Otherwise Calm Days In Northeast

The weather pattern already began to turn Thursday, Aug. 3, changing from sunny skies to mostly cloudy, with the possibility of storms looming over the late afternoon and evening.

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton, the humidity could fuel worse storms coming Friday evening, Aug. 4 — which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81.

The storms are expected before midnight, with intense downpours, hail, flash-flooding, and wind gusts up to 60 mph (see weather map above to localize).

Saturday and Sunday Aug. 5 and 6 will be mostly sunny with a high around 85.

Things are expected to take yet another turn come Monday, Aug. 7, with an "unusually strong" storm system as humidity climbs, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

That storm is expected Monday evening, with yet another threat of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and more severe weather, AccuWeather predicts.

Aside from a slight chance of showers Tuesday, Aug. 8, the rest of the week is looking sunny and pleasant.

