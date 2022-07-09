Richmond Community Mourns Loss Of 3rd Grade Teacher With "Bright Soul"

Julianne Eubanks had an infectious personality, one meant for shaping young minds, her friends said.

In late August, Eubanks passed away peacefully in her sleep, her brother wrote on his Twitter page.

Eubanks' relatives, friends, and colleagues are all left with broken hearts, the family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"She touched the lives of anyone who had the honor of knowing her. The light she spread was infectious and will be carried out by those she impacted."

Eubanks' family said she was not just a loving sister and daughter, but was also a hardworking educator on Ratcliffe Elementary School's third grade team.

Upon her graduation from Virginia Commonwealth University, Eubanks was heavily involved in charities that helped kids who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, the page detailed.

After spending some time at Ratcliffe Elementary School in the spring of 2022, she was offered a full-time position for this fall, the GoFundMe page said.

Eubanks' family started the GoFundMe page to raise money for poverty-stricken students in Richmond, those who Eubanks cared so deeply for, the page said.

The fundraising page had raised over $7,600 of their $10,000 goal as of September 7.

Click here to donate in Julianne Eubanks' memory.

