Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Schools

Richmond Community Mourns Loss Of 3rd Grade Teacher With "Bright Soul"

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Julianne Eubanks
Julianne Eubanks Photo Credit: Eubanks' Brother's Twitter Page

Julianne Eubanks had an infectious personality, one meant for shaping young minds, her friends said. 

In late August, Eubanks passed away peacefully in her sleep, her brother wrote on his Twitter page.

Eubanks' relatives, friends, and colleagues are all left with broken hearts, the family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"She touched the lives of anyone who had the honor of knowing her. The light she spread was infectious and will be carried out by those she impacted."

Eubanks' family said she was not just a loving sister and daughter, but was also a hardworking educator on Ratcliffe Elementary School's third grade team.

Upon her graduation from Virginia Commonwealth University, Eubanks was heavily involved in charities that helped kids who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, the page detailed.

After spending some time at Ratcliffe Elementary School in the spring of 2022, she was offered a full-time position for this fall, the GoFundMe page said. 

Eubanks' family started the GoFundMe page to raise money for poverty-stricken students in Richmond, those who Eubanks cared so deeply for, the page said.

The fundraising page had raised over $7,600 of their $10,000 goal as of September 7.

Click here to donate in Julianne Eubanks' memory.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.