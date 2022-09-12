Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home

A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported.

Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said only that there was no evidence that the community was in any danger.

Daniel had been working as a science teacher at Auburn Middle School, according to InsideNOVA.com.

The school, with the help of the greater Fauquier County Public School system, was offered grief counseling to students, colleagues, and parents after Daniel's death, the website said.

"I will carry your love with me always, and will never forget your fun-loving spirit, your adventurous nature, your dry and witty sense of humor, your artistic and creative ways, and your big, warm, thoughtful heart. You deserved more from life - more time especially, and a different ending..."

Stacey's close friend showed her love for her late friend on Facebook.

There were no further details released from police about the nature of the Garrisons' deaths.

