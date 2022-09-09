Fairfax County Elementary School Principal Responsible For DUI Hit-And-Run

Police made an arrest in a recent DUI hit-and-run incident, and the suspect is the principal of Navy Elementary School in Fairfax, police said.

Earlier in September, officers responded to a residence near Winning Glory Drive to investigate a car that had driven into a home, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect had fled the scene in his car by the time officers arrived, officials said.

Police said witnesses led them to 44-year-old Jonathon Coch, who works as the principal at Navy Elementary School, according to the school system's website.

Coch has been an employee in the Fairfax County Public Schools system since 2001, the website said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and hit and run, law enforcement reported.

Coch was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

