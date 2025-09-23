The Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Richard Han, 42, who was discovered in Mesa County, Colorado, in August, according to Virginia State Police.

So far, officials said, every attempt to locate relatives or friends of Han has come up empty.

Han’s driver’s license listed a residence at the Reynolds Street apartments in Alexandria, officials said.

Authorities don’t know when he left the state or why he may have traveled to western Colorado.

Investigators said Han was born in Korea as Sang Jun Hang before becoming a US citizen in 1998.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is urging anyone who may have known Han — or who can help identify relatives — to come forward.

Anyone with information about Han's family can contact Deputy Coroner Julia Stern in Mesa County by calling (970) 244-1898 and pressing 1 at the prompt.

