RFK Stadium Deal Advances As Commanders Eye Possible DC Return

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has suggested that a potential deal might be included in the upcoming short-term spending bill, Axios says.

While a final deal is not yet clear, attaching the House-passed legislation to the spending bill would open a significant path for the Commanders and fans eager to see professional football return to the nation’s capital.

The team currently plays in Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium, roughly five miles from DC.

The Commanders are advocating for the option to construct a new stadium at the RFK site, a move that hinges on congressional action.

If Congress passes the redevelopment bill this year, DC could begin considering plans for a transformative sports and entertainment district on the 190-acre RFK site, potentially anchored by a new football stadium, Axios said..

