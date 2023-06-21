Record-Breaking VA Lottery Ticket Sold At Alexandria 7-Eleven: Who's The Millionaire?

Someone bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket for the Sunday, June 18 drawing, worth a record $1,063,690.

It was sold at the7-Eleven at 2800 Beacon Hill Road in Alexandria, and is the largest prize ever won in the Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

The five winning numbers in that drawing were 1-20-24-26-35. This ticket was the only one in the June 18 drawing to match all five numbers.

This is also only the second time the jackpot has grown past the $1 million mark. The only other time was in January 2022, when a $1,008,842 jackpot was won and split by a group of seven friends in Virginia Beach.

Whoever has this ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

