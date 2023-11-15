Driver Strikes Teen After Failing To Stop For School Bus In Spotsy

Shortly before 7 a.m., a school bus was stopped in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania to pick up children with its side stop arms open and flashing lights warning motorists to stop, which most nearby motorists did as two students crossed the street to get on board.

However, as the driver of a 2017 Acura approached the stopped traffic, the vehicle crossed over the double-yellow line and continued on the wrong side of the road, striking a 14-year-old student and then the front of the bus.

Police say that the student was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while the bus driver and 10 other students heading to school were all uninjured.

The 21-year-old driver of the Acura was charged with reckless driving. It is unclear what caused the wrong-way crash.

According to a police spokesperson, school officials were called to the scene and worked to get the rest of the kids to class.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.