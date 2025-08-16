Rampaging Virginia Man Dies In Custody After Alexandria Arrest: Police

Officers responded at approximately 5:07 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, to the 2800 block of North Beauregard Street for reports of “unknown trouble,” police confirmed on Saturday.

Multiple 911 callers reported a man running through apartment hallways, yelling, and knocking on doors.

When officers arrived, they found the man “causing a disturbance to the surrounding neighbors.” Police said officers worked to de-escalate the situation before arresting him for public intoxication.

The man was transported to the Alexandria Adult Detention Center, where he later required medical assistance. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the regional Critical Incident Response Team, made up of investigators from neighboring agencies. Once that investigation is complete, the Alexandria Police Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an administrative review.

This remains an active investigation.

