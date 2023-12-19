Overcast and Breezy 42°

Presidential Motorcade Expected To Tie Up Traffic in Maryland On Tuesday

Some motorists are going to have to find a different way home on Tuesday as the afternoon commute is expected to be delayed by President Biden's visit to Maryland.

Parts of the Inner Loop are expected to be closed on the Beltway on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to allow the president to make campaign stops in Montgomery County before making his way back to the White House.

Biden's schedule: 

  • 3:40 p.m.: The president departs the White House en route to a campaign reception in Bethesda;
  • 5 p.m.: The president participates in a campaign reception;
  • 5:45 p.m.: The president heads back to the White House.
  • 6:05 p.m.: Biden returns home.

While the motorcade is in transit, motorists in the area can expect delays on Tuesday afternoon.

The visit comes a day after a drunk driver made national news crashing into part of the president's motorcade in Delaware, sending Biden into an armored SUV as a precaution while Secret Service members arrested James Cooper.

