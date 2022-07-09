Contact Us
Politics

Registrar Indicted: Prince William County Election Official Charged For Misconduct

AJ Goldbloom
Michele White
Michele White Photo Credit: Election Assistance Committee Twitter Page

Former Prince William County elections registrar Michele White was indicted for alleged misconduct, NBC4 Washington reported.

White, who served from 2015 to 2021 before an abrupt and unexplained resignation, was charged for corrupt conduct as an election official and making a false statement, and was also dealt a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty, the website said.

The nature of her misconduct was not specified, but the indictment indicated it happened before and after the November 2020 election, NBC4 Washington said.

Click here for the full story from NBC4 Washington. 

