Charges Dropped Against Ex-Deputy DC Mayor In Gold's Gym Assault Case: Reports

Assault and battery charges have been dropped against former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart in connection with an alleged assault over a car door ding outside an Arlington gym, several news reports say.

Prosecutors cleared the 53-year-old of any crime during a Tuesday, Nov. 29 case review session.

Investigators say that Geldart and his family were leaving Gold’s Gym in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 when an argument broke out over a car door potentially striking another vehicle.

In a video released by FOX5DC, the altercation shows two men getting in each other's faces during the incident, and pushing each other away before it was ultimately broken up.

Geldart had resigned in October as authorities investigated the allegations.

Geldart, a longtime Bowser ally, is a former director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency who led the planning and execution of three presidentially declared disasters and 20 national special security events, including three inaugurations and State of the Union addresses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.