Police Pursuit Involving Stolen Vehicle In Alexandria Ends With DC Crash: Police

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday night, officers were alerted by a License Plate Reader about a car reported stolen out of Maryland that was also wanted in connection to a felony robbery in Arlington earlier this week in the 6200 block of Duke Street.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers pursued the vehicle into The Wharf, where it crashed, and the driver took off on foot before being quickly apprehended without further incident.

A passenger in the vehicle fled and remains at large.

Further investigation led to the recovery of drugs and stolen merchandise.

No details about the driver or charges have been released by the police.

