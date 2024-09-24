Police In Virginia Probing Repeated Threats Of Violence Targeting Alexandria Schools

An alert was issued by the Alexandria Police Department cautioning about recent posts that were made online involving a fire alarm being pulled, followed by a planned shooting; though no specific school was mentioned.

According to the agency, they have been investigating and assessing the threats in collaboration with the Northern Virginia Regional Intelligence Center, which is a Fusion Center of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Officials made note that during the probe in the threats, none have been determined to be credible; however, the social media posts continue to be shared and reposted online, creating consternation for school officials and concern for the public.

They added that similar threats have been circulating in recent weeks throughout Virginia and across the country.

"(The department) takes seriously and fully investigates any threat to our community's safety," a school spokesperson stated. "Those who perpetrate threats of violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, (and) suspected threats should be shared directly with (police), and not spread on social media."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.