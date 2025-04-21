Officers responded to the 2200 block of Canterbury Square around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 19, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the ground, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

First responders rushed in and began life-saving efforts, but the victim — identified Monday as Deaundre Jack, of Alexandria — died at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the complex and processed evidence overnight. Now, they’re re-canvassing the area and asking the public for help.

A dedicated portal has been created for people to upload video, photos, or other information directly to investigators.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria Police.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

