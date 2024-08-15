Police ID Armed Man Shot, Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Alexandria Apartment Complex

Officers were called at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 to a home on Maris Avenue after a co-worker asked police to conduct a welfare check regarding 61-year-old Paul Gabriel Behan, Jr., who was reportedly in distress, officials say.

The caller reported the incident stated Behan "made very concerning statements about harming himself," and advised that "he was armed with at least two guns."

Officers and specially trained negotiating units were called to the area within minutes, at which point Behan exited his apartment into a common area stairwell while holding a weapon.

For more than a half hour, officers negotiated with the armed man, repeatedly insisting he drop his weapon.

At approximately 11:21 p.m. on Monday night, police say that Behan made a threatening action, prompting an officer to discharge a service weapon, killing him.

According to officials, the officer involved in the shooting is a nine-year veteran of the agency's Special Operations Team. He was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

More updates are expected to be released by the department.

