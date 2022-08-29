Woodbridge Nearly Harms Police With Knife During Mental Health Crisis

A Woodbridge man was taken into custody after he attempted to harm law enforcement during a mental health crisis, officials said.

On August 28, at 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 5200 block of Midway Court, where they found a 42-year-old man having a mental health crisis, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said they saw Jacob Kimbel inside the house holding a machete-style knife and once he came out of the residence, he held the knife to his head.

After officers struggled with Kimbel, they were able to take the knife and arrest him, officials said.

Kimbel was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and have further evaluation, authorities reported.

He was charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, police said.

Kimbel had a pending court date and was held without bond, officials said.

